Israel Intensifies Military Operations in Gaza: Massive Evacuations and Land Seizures Announced

In a decisive move, Israel declared an expansion of its military operations in Gaza, planning to seize extensive regions and conduct large-scale evacuations. Defence Minister Israel Katz informed that these evacuations are essential where fighting persists, urging Gazans to help dismantle Hamas and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The military has reportedly evacuated areas, including Rafah and Khan Younis, instructing civilians to relocate to designated humanitarian zones. After a night of airstrikes, authorities recovered several casualties, illustrating the grim human toll amid intensifying military actions.

Katz's statement left unclear the extent of land Israel aims to control, stirring concerns of annexation. The ongoing operations target not just Hamas militants but also aim to escalate civilian pressure and catalyze internal dissent against the militant group controlling Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)