Cannabis Crackdown: Illegal Crops Eradicated in Maharashtra

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has eradicated cannabis illegally cultivated over 9.49 acres in Dhule, Maharashtra. This organized operation utilized drip irrigation. Authorities seized 420 kg of ganja, with land encroachment detected. The operation involved DRI's Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur units, following specific intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully destroyed illegal cannabis cultivation over an expanse of 9.49 acres in Maharashtra's Dhule district, officials have reported.

The sophisticated operation employed advanced drip irrigation techniques, as noted in a recent official release.

The DRI's regional units from Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur carried out the mission, following tip-offs about illicit cannabis farming at Khamkheda Ambe and Rohini villages bordering Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Surveillance revealed seven cultivation sites employing drip irrigation to boost production. These areas were illicitly encroached upon for cannabis growth, resulting in the removal of 96,049 plants and confiscation of 420 kg of ganja under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

