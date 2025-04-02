Left Menu

Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav Transferred to BSF

The Union government has transferred Surendra Singh Yadav, DGP of Chandigarh, to the position of Deputy Inspector General in the Border Security Force. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued the transfer order, and Raj Kumar Singh has been temporarily assigned to fill Yadav's position as DGP.

The Union government has announced the transfer of Chandigarh's Director General of Police, Surendra Singh Yadav, to the Border Security Force as a Deputy Inspector General.

This development follows an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, shifting the 1997-batch Indian Police Service officer from his current position in the Union Territory to the force headquartered in Delhi.

Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer, has been assigned to temporarily oversee the DGP's responsibilities until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

