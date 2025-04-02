Chandigarh DGP Surendra Singh Yadav Transferred to BSF

The Union government has announced the transfer of Chandigarh's Director General of Police, Surendra Singh Yadav, to the Border Security Force as a Deputy Inspector General.

This development follows an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs, shifting the 1997-batch Indian Police Service officer from his current position in the Union Territory to the force headquartered in Delhi.

Raj Kumar Singh, a 2004-batch IPS officer, has been assigned to temporarily oversee the DGP's responsibilities until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)