Political Unrest: Congress Alleges Harassment of Ex-IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai met former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur in Deoria district jail, accusing the BJP-led government of targeting Thakur by implicating him in old cases. Thakur, arrested for alleged fraud related to a 1999 industrial plot, is in 14-day custody, sparking political accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has accused the state's BJP government of harassment, following his meeting with former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur in Deoria district jail. Rai alleges that the government is intentionally targeting Thakur by reopening old cases against him.

Thakur, who was taken into custody on December 10 for alleged involvement in a 1999 fraud and forgery case concerning an industrial plot in Deoria, has been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody. Rai contends that these charges are part of a deliberate move by the current administration.

During a press conference, Rai voiced unwavering support for Thakur, reaffirming the Congress Party's commitment to defending the former officer against what he claims are politically motivated accusations.

