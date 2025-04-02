Waf Bill Controversy: A Political Storm in India's Parliament

In a major development inside the Lok Sabha, key BJP ally Janata Dal (United) offered robust support for the Waf (Amendment) Bill. Union Minister Lalan Singh accused opposition parties of crafting a narrative that taints Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anti-Muslim.

Singh argued the proposed amendments promote the interests of backward Muslims, women, and the poor, aiming to establish transparency. He further suggested that the 'pasmanda' community would support Modi due to perceived justice under his governance. The opposition's disdain for the Prime Minister was noted, despite the people's appreciation for him.

The JD(U), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, came under fire, with critics questioning its secularism. However, Singh highlighted Kumar's contributions to the Muslim community in Bihar, such as advancing their education and achieving justice in riot cases. He dismissed opposition claims about Kumar's secular credentials as tactics to divide society for electoral gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)