Corruption Scandal Unfolds in District Social Welfare Office

An unfolding corruption scandal in the district social welfare office has led to the filing of an FIR against suspended officer Manoj Kumar Shukla. The complaint was registered at the Gauriganj police station by Deputy Director Rakesh Raman on ministerial orders.

The allegations stem from a dispute between Shukla and his assistant, Gokul Prasad Jaiswal, over bribe money. Jaiswal accused Shukla of demanding bribes and backed his allegations with evidence of money transfers.

The district social welfare officer reportedly moved funds from his mobile to his wife's account. In retaliation, Shukla accused Jaiswal of similar misconduct. The scandal, currently under investigation, has resulted in both officials' suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)