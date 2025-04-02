Left Menu

India Passes Landmark Immigration Regulation Bill

The Rajya Sabha approved the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, aimed at regulating the entry and stay of foreigners in India. Minister Nityanand Rai criticized previous governments for enabling illegal immigration while endorsing the Bill's role in enhancing India's global educational and economic standing.

  India

The Indian Parliament has approved a significant piece of legislation aimed at regulating the immigration, entry, and stay of foreigners in the country. The Rajya Sabha gave its assent to the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, following its introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, lashed out at previous administrations, accusing them of facilitating illegal immigration by adding such individuals to voter lists and ration cards. His remarks were met with resistance, prompting Congress and TMC members to stage a walkout.

Rai advocated for the Bill's necessity, citing its potential to elevate India's educational systems and economy to international standards. The establishment of the Immigration Bureau as the central agency for immigration-related issues was reiterated, aligning India with global practices.

