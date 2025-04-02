India Passes Landmark Immigration Regulation Bill
The Rajya Sabha approved the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, aimed at regulating the entry and stay of foreigners in India. Minister Nityanand Rai criticized previous governments for enabling illegal immigration while endorsing the Bill's role in enhancing India's global educational and economic standing.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Parliament has approved a significant piece of legislation aimed at regulating the immigration, entry, and stay of foreigners in the country. The Rajya Sabha gave its assent to the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, following its introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, lashed out at previous administrations, accusing them of facilitating illegal immigration by adding such individuals to voter lists and ration cards. His remarks were met with resistance, prompting Congress and TMC members to stage a walkout.
Rai advocated for the Bill's necessity, citing its potential to elevate India's educational systems and economy to international standards. The establishment of the Immigration Bureau as the central agency for immigration-related issues was reiterated, aligning India with global practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Immigration
- Bill
- Parliament
- Rajya Sabha
- Nityanand Rai
- Foreigners
- 2025
- Regulation
- Education
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha Tussle: Debating Duplicate Voter ID and Delimitation Issues
Modi-govt has greater sensitivity and care for Manipur and other states: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
We are committed to bring in normalcy, prosperity in Manipur: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman assures all help to Manipur while replying to a discussion in Rajya Sabha.
Raise minimum wage under MGNREGA, increase number of guaranteed work days: Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha.