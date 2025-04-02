Left Menu

Kenya Denies Debt Talks with China's Finance Minister

Kenya's finance ministry denied discussing debt restructuring with China after a social media post hinting at such talks was edited. Kenya is grappling with debt and seeking deeper trade ties and investment from China. China's influence in Kenyan infrastructure financing remains pivotal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:36 IST
In a recent turn of events, Kenya's finance ministry categorically denied any discussions related to debt restructuring with China's Finance Minister Lan Foan, following an edited social media post on the matter.

Initially, the Kenyan finance ministry indicated that talks in Beijing involved discussions on debt restructuring, but these references were swiftly removed, leaving questions about the nature of the meeting. China's significant role as Kenya's largest bilateral creditor primarily supports the nation's infrastructure development.

President William Ruto has declared Kenya's commitment to avoiding default and has been actively engaging in diversifying funding sources, including recent dealings with the UAE, while enhancing financial cooperation with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

