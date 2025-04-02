Family Feud in Delhi: Marital Discord Escalates to Police Intervention

In Delhi's Dwarka, a domestic dispute between a cab driver and his wife escalated, prompting police intervention on February 26. Rahul Gulia, 34, and his spouse Aparna, a school teacher, clashed over child-related issues, according to local authorities.

The argument intensified when Aparna called her family from Sonipat, leading to a confrontation at the couple's residence. Allegations were made, including forced removal of belongings and threats, involving family members from both sides, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh.

The ongoing investigation, supported by medical evidence and legal complaints, indicated non-cognizable offences under specific legal sections. Authorities filed a non-cognizable report and advised legal recourse, while further probes continue.

