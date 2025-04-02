Family Feud in Delhi: Marital Discord Escalates to Police Intervention
A marital conflict in Delhi's Dwarka led to a heated altercation between a cab driver, Rahul Gulia, and his wife, Aparna. The situation escalated, involving their families and requiring police intervention. Despite complaints and minor injuries, the incident resulted in a non-cognizable report due to longstanding discord.
In Delhi's Dwarka, a domestic dispute between a cab driver and his wife escalated, prompting police intervention on February 26. Rahul Gulia, 34, and his spouse Aparna, a school teacher, clashed over child-related issues, according to local authorities.
The argument intensified when Aparna called her family from Sonipat, leading to a confrontation at the couple's residence. Allegations were made, including forced removal of belongings and threats, involving family members from both sides, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh.
The ongoing investigation, supported by medical evidence and legal complaints, indicated non-cognizable offences under specific legal sections. Authorities filed a non-cognizable report and advised legal recourse, while further probes continue.
