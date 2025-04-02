Left Menu

Family Feud in Delhi: Marital Discord Escalates to Police Intervention

A marital conflict in Delhi's Dwarka led to a heated altercation between a cab driver, Rahul Gulia, and his wife, Aparna. The situation escalated, involving their families and requiring police intervention. Despite complaints and minor injuries, the incident resulted in a non-cognizable report due to longstanding discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:00 IST
Family Feud in Delhi: Marital Discord Escalates to Police Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Delhi's Dwarka, a domestic dispute between a cab driver and his wife escalated, prompting police intervention on February 26. Rahul Gulia, 34, and his spouse Aparna, a school teacher, clashed over child-related issues, according to local authorities.

The argument intensified when Aparna called her family from Sonipat, leading to a confrontation at the couple's residence. Allegations were made, including forced removal of belongings and threats, involving family members from both sides, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh.

The ongoing investigation, supported by medical evidence and legal complaints, indicated non-cognizable offences under specific legal sections. Authorities filed a non-cognizable report and advised legal recourse, while further probes continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025