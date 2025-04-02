President Murmu's Diplomatic Journey: Building Bridges with Portugal and Slovakia
President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a diplomatic tour to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7 to 10. Aiming to deepen bilateral ties, the visit marks 50 years of India-Portugal diplomatic relations and strengthens Slovakia-India connections after 29 years. Key meetings with officials and community interactions are planned.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Portugal and Slovakia, commencing on April 7. This four-day journey aims to enhance bilateral relations with these European nations.
In Portugal, President Murmu's agenda includes talks with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and key political leaders, emphasizing the 50th anniversary of India-Portugal diplomatic ties. Notably, this is the first state visit since 1998, signaling a renewed commitment to expanding cooperative ventures between the two countries.
Following her Portugal visit, President Murmu will travel to Slovakia from April 9, marking the first Indian presidential visit in 29 years. Meetings with President Peter Pellegrini and other Slovak leaders are slated to reinforce and advance bilateral relations. The trip is poised to strengthen India's international partnerships while engaging with Indian communities abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SA and Japan Mark 115 Years of Bilateral Relations with Renewed Commitment to Economic and Diplomatic Growth
Commonwealth's Next Leader: Shirley Botchwey's Pivotal India Visit
Global Political Events and Summits Shaping International Relations
US Trade Representative Lynch's India Visit to Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties
Pakistan and Afghanistan Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations