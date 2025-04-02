President Murmu's Diplomatic Journey: Building Bridges with Portugal and Slovakia

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Portugal and Slovakia, commencing on April 7. This four-day journey aims to enhance bilateral relations with these European nations.

In Portugal, President Murmu's agenda includes talks with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and key political leaders, emphasizing the 50th anniversary of India-Portugal diplomatic ties. Notably, this is the first state visit since 1998, signaling a renewed commitment to expanding cooperative ventures between the two countries.

Following her Portugal visit, President Murmu will travel to Slovakia from April 9, marking the first Indian presidential visit in 29 years. Meetings with President Peter Pellegrini and other Slovak leaders are slated to reinforce and advance bilateral relations. The trip is poised to strengthen India's international partnerships while engaging with Indian communities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)