Negligence and Lax Oversight Fuel Fireworks Disaster in West Bengal

A deadly fireworks explosion in West Bengal's Pathar Pratima, which claimed eight lives, has been attributed to the owner's negligence and a lack of oversight from local authorities. The tragedy underscores the need for strict adherence to safety regulations, regular inspections, and accountability of local police in enforcing rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic blast at Pathar Pratima, South 24 Parganas, claimed eight lives, drawing attention to alleged negligence by both the owner of the fireworks unit and local authorities.

Despite possessing the required license, the owner failed to enforce safety measures, and inadequate monitoring by local police exacerbated the disaster.

This incident adds to a series of similar tragedies in West Bengal, prompting political reactions and highlighting the urgent need for strict safety compliance and oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

