Negligence and Lax Oversight Fuel Fireworks Disaster in West Bengal

A tragic blast at Pathar Pratima, South 24 Parganas, claimed eight lives, drawing attention to alleged negligence by both the owner of the fireworks unit and local authorities.

Despite possessing the required license, the owner failed to enforce safety measures, and inadequate monitoring by local police exacerbated the disaster.

This incident adds to a series of similar tragedies in West Bengal, prompting political reactions and highlighting the urgent need for strict safety compliance and oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)