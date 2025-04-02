Left Menu

Israel's New Strategic Offensive: Expanding Security Zones in Gaza

Israel has initiated a significant military expansion in Gaza, seizing large territories to integrate into its security zones. The operations involve evacuations and are aimed at weakening Hamas. Meanwhile, the humanitarian impact is immense, with civilians facing dire conditions amid ongoing hostilities.

Updated: 02-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:02 IST
Israel announced on Wednesday an extensive military campaign to expand its security zones within Gaza, seizing large areas amidst wide-scale civilian evacuations. Defence Minister Israel Katz emphasized that clearing militants would require dismantling Hamas and freeing Israeli hostages.

The Israeli military had already issued evacuation warnings for areas like Rafah, almost emptied due to these orders. Strikes resulted in significant casualties, including at a U.N. clinic. Israel claims the building was a Hamas command site, a point Hamas fervently denies.

As protests against Hamas emerge in Gaza, Israeli forces aim to amplify civilian pressure on the group. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts by Qatar and Egypt remain stalled, as Israeli operations extend to Lebanon and Syria, intensifying regional tensions.

