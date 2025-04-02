Supreme Court Ruling Supports FDA in Vaping Regulations

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the FDA's crackdown on sweet-flavored vaping products, aimed at reducing teen usage. This decision overturned a previous federal appeals court ruling but is not a definitive conclusion to the case. The FDA might revise its strategy, spurred by former President Trump's promise to 'save' vaping.

The court confirmed the FDA acted lawfully under President Biden's administration when denying Triton Distribution's application to market e-juices with flavors like 'Jimmy The Juice Man in Peachy Strawberry' and 'Suicide Bunny Mother's Milk and Cookies.' These products, vaporized by e-cigarettes, are created for inhalation.

While the FDA has approved some tobacco and menthol-flavored vapes for adult smokers, rejecting over a million nicotine products with fruit, dessert, or candy flavors due to insufficient proof of a net public benefit, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals took Triton's side. It claimed the FDA altered its standards abruptly. However, the Supreme Court called for reconsideration of whether ignoring Triton's marketing plan was a crucial error.

