Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Supports FDA in Vaping Regulations

The Supreme Court supported the FDA’s ban on sweet-flavoured vaping products to curb teen usage. The ruling against a lower court decision is not the final verdict. The FDA may revise its guidelines, influenced by Trump’s pro-vaping stance while altering regulations for flavoured e-cigarettes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:30 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Supports FDA in Vaping Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the FDA's crackdown on sweet-flavored vaping products, aimed at reducing teen usage. This decision overturned a previous federal appeals court ruling but is not a definitive conclusion to the case. The FDA might revise its strategy, spurred by former President Trump's promise to 'save' vaping.

The court confirmed the FDA acted lawfully under President Biden's administration when denying Triton Distribution's application to market e-juices with flavors like 'Jimmy The Juice Man in Peachy Strawberry' and 'Suicide Bunny Mother's Milk and Cookies.' These products, vaporized by e-cigarettes, are created for inhalation.

While the FDA has approved some tobacco and menthol-flavored vapes for adult smokers, rejecting over a million nicotine products with fruit, dessert, or candy flavors due to insufficient proof of a net public benefit, the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals took Triton's side. It claimed the FDA altered its standards abruptly. However, the Supreme Court called for reconsideration of whether ignoring Triton's marketing plan was a crucial error.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025