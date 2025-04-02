Waqf Amendment Bill: Dividing Opinions in Bhopal

The introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament has resulted in a polarized response in Bhopal, especially within the Muslim community. While supporters thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the bill, critics, including Congress MLA Arif Masood, vehemently opposed it.

Supporters, including many from the Rahmat Masjid community, gathered to celebrate the bill's potential benefits for the underprivileged. Their appreciation was expressed through slogans and placards. They argued that the bill ensures that Waqf properties will serve the community's needy members.

However, Congress MLA Arif Masood labelled the bill as a 'black law', suggesting it would harm rather than protect Waqf assets. He stated that it is an attempt to mislead the public and equated its celebrations to previous support for contentious legislation like the triple talaq bill. While supporters stress transparency and equitable distribution, opponents anticipate possible misuse.

