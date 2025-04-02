Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Federal Layoffs Intensifies

A federal judge narrows a key ruling on reinstating probationary federal employees, limiting its application to workers in 19 states and D.C. The lawsuit alleges thousands were wrongfully fired under the Trump administration, while the government defends the layoffs citing poor performance as the cause.

A federal judge has scaled back his decision to reinstate fired federal probationary employees, now restricting the order to cover only workers in 19 states and the District of Columbia that are challenging the dismissals.

US District Judge James Bredar issued a preliminary injunction aimed at protecting these workers while broader legal proceedings advance. In his ruling, Bredar emphasized that the states are acting in their interests, not as stand-ins for the workers themselves.

The lawsuit claims that the Trump-era mass firings violated specific regulations and imposed undue burdens on states. The administration counters that the firings were due to poor performance and not subject to such oversight.

