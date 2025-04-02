Youth Parliament Festival 2025: A Landmark Event in India’s Democratic Journey

In a landmark event celebrating youth leadership and democratic engagement, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, inaugurated the National Round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival 2025 in New Delhi today. The two-day festival, a platform designed to empower India’s youth and align them with the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India), witnessed the active participation of young minds from across the country, reflecting a deep commitment to shaping the nation’s future.

The inaugural ceremony, marked by inspiring speeches and a robust exchange of ideas, also saw the presence of Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse. The festival marks the culmination of a journey that began on 16th March 2025, when the District Youth Parliament was organized. Following this, winners from district-level events participated in the State Youth Parliament sessions held from 23rd to 31st March 2025, held in various State Legislative Assemblies. From a pool of over 75,000 applicants, 105 State-level winners earned their place at this prestigious national stage.

A New Vision for Youth Leadership

In his inaugural address, Dr. Mandaviya underscored that the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is not just a symbolic event but a real platform for nurturing the future leaders of India. He noted that over 75,000 young individuals submitted one-minute videos expressing their desire to participate, marking a strong testament to the youth’s commitment to India's democratic process. After a rigorous selection process at both district and state levels, the winners gathered at the heart of India’s democracy, the Parliament, to discuss and deliberate on critical issues affecting the nation.

Dr. Mandaviya urged the young participants to adopt a "Nation First" mindset, emphasizing that no matter the profession they choose in the future, their commitment to India’s progress should be paramount. He highlighted the importance of constructive dialogue in strengthening India’s democracy, pointing out that the true essence of democracy lies in winning the hearts of the people through meaningful conversations rather than heated arguments.

Unity in Diversity: The Strength of Indian Democracy

In a heartfelt moment, Dr. Mandaviya praised India’s diversity, emphasizing that despite the varied cultural, social, and regional differences, the Parliament stands as a unifying force for the country. He expressed his hope that many of the youth present at the event would one day return to Parliament, either as Members of Parliament or even as Ministers, continuing the legacy of democratic leadership. "India’s democracy is unique because it offers equal opportunities to all. Even a person from a humble background can rise to become the Prime Minister," he said.

The Minister further encouraged the youth to focus on the journey of creating a Viksit Bharat, stressing the importance of commitment over immediate results. “This journey is about the nation’s future, and the youth must lead it without worrying about immediate outcomes,” he concluded.

A Call for Youth Empowerment

Smt. Raksha Khadse, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, echoed Dr. Mandaviya’s sentiments, emphasizing that the youth are not only the contributors but also the leaders who will drive India towards its goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat. She highlighted the significance of the 2025 Youth Parliament in contributing to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a prosperous India led by a dynamic and empowered youth force.

Smt. Meeta Rajivlochan, the Secretary of the Department of Youth Affairs, reiterated that the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025 represents the collective commitment of the nation’s youth to democracy. It is a space where young people from diverse backgrounds can come together, engage in meaningful discourse, and contribute to the formulation of public policy.

A Day of Intellectual Exchange and Critical Debates

The first day of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament was marked by a series of impactful events, starting with an inaugural session and opening remarks by the participants, which were evaluated by a distinguished jury. This jury included Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Sushri Shambhavi Chaudhary, Member of Parliament.

The event proceeded with two intense Question Hour sessions, forming the core of the Youth Parliament experience. The first session was dedicated to the topic of One Nation, One Election (ONOE). Participants debated its governance, administrative feasibility, political stability, and legal challenges. The distinguished jury for this session included Smt. Raksha Khadse, Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad (MP), and experts in political affairs.

The second Question Hour focused on the concept of Viksit Bharat, engaging youth MPs in discussions on critical issues like youth empowerment, education, skill development, and sustainability. A panel of esteemed MPs, including Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu, Shri Dhaval Laxmanbhai Patel, and Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra, assessed the debates and provided insights on the path forward.

Mastering the Art of Oratory

An insightful master class on oratory skills was conducted by Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Parliament. This session offered the young participants an opportunity to enhance their public speaking abilities, an essential skill for anyone aspiring to be a leader or engage in parliamentary debates. Dr. Trivedi’s session provided valuable tips on effective communication, persuasive speech, and the art of holding an audience's attention—skills that are crucial for shaping public discourse and leadership.

Looking Ahead: Day 2 and Beyond

The excitement of Day 1 set the stage for a highly engaging and impactful second day of discussions and policymaking. On Day 2, participants will visit the new Parliament building to witness live proceedings and gain firsthand experience of the legislative process. The day’s agenda includes an in-depth discussion on the potential implementation models for One Nation, One Election, and its implications on electoral dynamics and Centre-State relations. A special deliberation session will be held, where a team representing the Ministry of Law and Justice will initiate a motion in the House for voting.

The second day will also witness the presentation of the National Youth Awards for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, recognizing outstanding contributions to youth leadership. Additionally, the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Awards 2025 will be presented to those who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the vision of a Developed India.

Conclusion: Shaping the Future of India

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Festival 2025 is more than just a series of debates and discussions; it is a powerful demonstration of India’s youthful energy and potential to drive change. By providing a platform for the youth to engage with national issues, express their opinions, and contribute to policy formulation, this event embodies the spirit of democratic participation. As the youth of today engage in the democratic processes, they are not only shaping the future of India but also preparing themselves to take on leadership roles that will define the nation’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat.