Fish Demand Turns Violent: Man Arrested for Machete Attack

A man has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district following a machete attack on two fish sellers from Assam, after they refused his demand for free fish, police reported Thursday.

The incident occurred in Banderdewa on Wednesday night, when Phassang Niya, 56, allegedly requested 3 kg of fish at no charge. When sellers Arun Hazarika and Utpal Das declined, they were attacked, resulting in significant injuries that required medical attention at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo confirmed the victims' treatment and assured the public that the law-and-order situation remains stable. Coordination efforts with North Lakhimpur district in Assam are ongoing to ensure peace in both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)