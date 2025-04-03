Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges to Publicly Declare Assets

Supreme Court judges, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, agreed to voluntarily disclose their assets. The declarations will be published on the SC website, aiming to enhance transparency. A resolution was made for judges to report any significant asset acquisitions to the Chief Justice.

In a significant move to promote transparency, Supreme Court judges in India have agreed to voluntarily declare their assets upon assuming office. This decision was made during a full court meeting, where judges of the top court resolved to disclose their assets publicly.

The declared assets will be accessible on the Supreme Court's official website, with judges required to report any substantial acquisitions to the Chief Justice of India. This initiative, confirmed by the apex court's website, underscores the judiciary's commitment to transparency.

Among the thirty judges who have already submitted their declarations is Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, setting a precedent for others in the judiciary. The decision marks a pivotal step toward enhancing public trust in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

