Left Menu

Tensions Rise as JKAS Officers' Transfer Sparks Political Unrest

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is set to chair a critical meeting with legislators from the National Conference and alliance partners. The meeting comes amid dissatisfaction within the ruling alliance regarding the recent transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officers by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:32 IST
Tensions Rise as JKAS Officers' Transfer Sparks Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating within the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prepares to chair a pivotal meeting. The National Conference and alliance partners are expressing growing discontent over the recent administrative reshuffle authorized by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The transfer and posting of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers have ruffled feathers within the ruling alliance. Sources suggest that the National Conference is particularly displeased with this move, which is perceived as an encroachment on the powers typically vested with the elected government.

Mubarik Gul, chief whip of the National Conference, has called upon all party legislators to attend the meeting scheduled at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary's residence. The union territory's governance structure reflects a power balance between the LG, who controls IAS transfers, and the elected government, which manages JKAS postings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025