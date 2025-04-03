Tensions Rise as JKAS Officers' Transfer Sparks Political Unrest

Tensions are escalating within the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prepares to chair a pivotal meeting. The National Conference and alliance partners are expressing growing discontent over the recent administrative reshuffle authorized by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The transfer and posting of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers have ruffled feathers within the ruling alliance. Sources suggest that the National Conference is particularly displeased with this move, which is perceived as an encroachment on the powers typically vested with the elected government.

Mubarik Gul, chief whip of the National Conference, has called upon all party legislators to attend the meeting scheduled at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary's residence. The union territory's governance structure reflects a power balance between the LG, who controls IAS transfers, and the elected government, which manages JKAS postings.

