Adityanath's Stand Against Waqf Board's Encroachments

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement criticism against the Waqf Board on Thursday, alleging the body of land encroachments and asserting that its 'arbitrary claims' would no longer be tolerated. His remarks came during a public gathering in Prayagraj.

Adityanath accused the Waqf Board of making unfounded claims over lands in various cities, including during preparations for the Kumbh Mela, stating, "has the Waqf Board turned into a land mafia?" He highlighted that his government has been actively removing such encroachments and driving out land mafias from Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their role in passing a crucial legislative act addressing these issues in the Lok Sabha, marking it as a significant step towards curbing the Waqf Board's irregularities. The bill is now introduced in the Rajya Sabha. He insisted that national interest must take priority over illegal claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)