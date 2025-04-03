Adityanath's Stand Against Waqf Board's Encroachments
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Waqf Board of land encroachment, asserting that 'arbitrary claims' over public sites will not be tolerated. He praised Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for legislative action against the board. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been introduced in the Rajya Sabha.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement criticism against the Waqf Board on Thursday, alleging the body of land encroachments and asserting that its 'arbitrary claims' would no longer be tolerated. His remarks came during a public gathering in Prayagraj.
Adityanath accused the Waqf Board of making unfounded claims over lands in various cities, including during preparations for the Kumbh Mela, stating, "has the Waqf Board turned into a land mafia?" He highlighted that his government has been actively removing such encroachments and driving out land mafias from Uttar Pradesh.
The Chief Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their role in passing a crucial legislative act addressing these issues in the Lok Sabha, marking it as a significant step towards curbing the Waqf Board's irregularities. The bill is now introduced in the Rajya Sabha. He insisted that national interest must take priority over illegal claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nashik Gears Up for 2027 Kumbh Mela with Infrastructure Overhaul
Heated Parliamentary Exchange: Saket Gokhale's Remarks Sparks Controversy with Amit Shah
Amit Shah Counters Trinamool's Gokhale in Fiery Parliamentary Debate
India is going to be Naxal-free by March 31, 2026: HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxals killed by security forces.
Security forces achieved another big success in 'Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan': HM Amit Shah after 22 Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh.