Adityanath's Stand Against Waqf Board's Encroachments

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Waqf Board of land encroachment, asserting that 'arbitrary claims' over public sites will not be tolerated. He praised Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah for legislative action against the board. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:40 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a vehement criticism against the Waqf Board on Thursday, alleging the body of land encroachments and asserting that its 'arbitrary claims' would no longer be tolerated. His remarks came during a public gathering in Prayagraj.

Adityanath accused the Waqf Board of making unfounded claims over lands in various cities, including during preparations for the Kumbh Mela, stating, "has the Waqf Board turned into a land mafia?" He highlighted that his government has been actively removing such encroachments and driving out land mafias from Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their role in passing a crucial legislative act addressing these issues in the Lok Sabha, marking it as a significant step towards curbing the Waqf Board's irregularities. The bill is now introduced in the Rajya Sabha. He insisted that national interest must take priority over illegal claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

