Court Drama: West Bengal's Tainted Recruitment Uncovered

In a significant development, Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has raised concerns over the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in West Bengal government schools, a process deemed 'tainted' by the Supreme Court.

Representing numerous candidates who missed out on a fair hiring process, Bhattacharya brought the issue to the fore in both the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. The controversy surrounds nearly 26,000 appointments, casting doubt on the eligibility of those selected.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed disappointment over job losses for 25,753 staff, attributing the mishap to the state's failure to present its case effectively before the apex court. Chowdhury alleged that the government prioritized saving those responsible for the flawed process over protecting the interests of the candidates.

