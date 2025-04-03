Tiny Norfolk Island's Surprising Encounter with Trump's Tariff List

Amidst global industrial giants, Norfolk Island—a small Pacific territory—found itself surprisingly subjected to a significant 29% tariff under U.S. President Donald Trump's broad economic measures. Confused and amused, islanders and businesses are struggling to comprehend this unexpected inclusion.

Despite its lack of substantial manufacturing or export activities, Norfolk Island was grouped with economic heavyweights like China and the European Union. Residents, including Richard Cottle, owner of a concrete-mixing business on the island, view the classification as a likely mistake.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared the islanders’ bewilderment, noting Norfolk Island's limited trade activities, predominantly characterized by its modest tourism sector. U.S. government data indicates minimal trade interactions, further highlighting the absurdity of the tariff imposition.

