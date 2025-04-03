Left Menu

Tiny Norfolk Island's Surprising Encounter with Trump's Tariff List

Norfolk Island, a small territory in the Pacific, was unexpectedly included in U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff regime, with a 29% tariff despite its negligible exports. Officials and locals expressed confusion and amusement at the oversight, highlighting Norfolk's minimal trade activity and primary reliance on tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:59 IST
Tiny Norfolk Island's Surprising Encounter with Trump's Tariff List
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Amidst global industrial giants, Norfolk Island—a small Pacific territory—found itself surprisingly subjected to a significant 29% tariff under U.S. President Donald Trump's broad economic measures. Confused and amused, islanders and businesses are struggling to comprehend this unexpected inclusion.

Despite its lack of substantial manufacturing or export activities, Norfolk Island was grouped with economic heavyweights like China and the European Union. Residents, including Richard Cottle, owner of a concrete-mixing business on the island, view the classification as a likely mistake.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared the islanders’ bewilderment, noting Norfolk Island's limited trade activities, predominantly characterized by its modest tourism sector. U.S. government data indicates minimal trade interactions, further highlighting the absurdity of the tariff imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025