Police Constable Arrested with Heroin Stash

In a significant drug bust, Punjab Police apprehended a woman constable found in possession of 17.70 gm of heroin in Bathinda district on Wednesday evening.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, intercepted the constable near the Badal flyover following a tip-off. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harbans Singh, confirmed the arrest.

Amandeep Kaur, previously with Mansa police, was currently stationed at Bathinda Police Lines. She has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)