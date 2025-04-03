UK Arrests Linked to Hezbollah Highlight Terrorism Concerns

British counter-terrorism authorities have apprehended two men alleged to be associated with the banned organization Hezbollah. The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation concerning potential terrorist activities both abroad and within the UK.

The Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) detained the first suspect, aged 39, in north London under accusations of group membership and terrorism-related preparations, including financing. The second suspect, a 35-year-old, was arrested in west London, similarly accused of belonging to the proscribed group.

Commander Dominic Murphy emphasized the ongoing vigilance and action against suspected terrorists, affirming that their operational focus transcends geographical boundaries. The investigation follows the UK's 2019 classification of Hezbollah as a terrorist entity. Authorities reassured the public of no immediate threat, and the suspects have been released on bail pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)