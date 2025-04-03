Left Menu

UK Arrests Linked to Hezbollah Highlight Terrorism Concerns

British counter-terrorism police arrested two men suspected of links to Hezbollah. The investigation probes alleged activities in both the UK and overseas. The men are believed to be members of the banned group, with charges related to terrorism preparation and funding. They have been released on police bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:33 IST
UK Arrests Linked to Hezbollah Highlight Terrorism Concerns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British counter-terrorism authorities have apprehended two men alleged to be associated with the banned organization Hezbollah. The arrests come as part of an ongoing investigation concerning potential terrorist activities both abroad and within the UK.

The Counter Terrorism Command (CTC) detained the first suspect, aged 39, in north London under accusations of group membership and terrorism-related preparations, including financing. The second suspect, a 35-year-old, was arrested in west London, similarly accused of belonging to the proscribed group.

Commander Dominic Murphy emphasized the ongoing vigilance and action against suspected terrorists, affirming that their operational focus transcends geographical boundaries. The investigation follows the UK's 2019 classification of Hezbollah as a terrorist entity. Authorities reassured the public of no immediate threat, and the suspects have been released on bail pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025