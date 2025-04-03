Left Menu

Visa Fraud Unveiled: Haryana Agent's Arrest Ends Manhunt

Delhi Police have captured Haryana-based agent Gagandeep Singh, implicated in fabricating fake Poland visas. Singh, elusive since 2021, faced arrest following another agent's capture. Operating in Kurukshetra, Singh partnered to exploit job-seekers, forging documents to enable illegal international travel, admitting his role and receiving commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:51 IST
Visa Fraud Unveiled: Haryana Agent's Arrest Ends Manhunt
agent
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a Haryana-based agent involved in orchestrating fake visa schemes. The agent, identified as Gagandeep Singh, specialized in arranging counterfeit Poland visas for individuals attempting international travel, as confirmed by the authorities on Thursday.

Gagandeep Singh, a 36-year-old habitual offender from Kurukshetra, was linked to numerous visa fraud cases at the Delhi Airport. His arrest marks the culmination of an intensive manhunt following his absconding in 2021, after an associate's detention in the same case.

The investigation revealed that Gagandeep and his accomplice Kulvinder had duped passengers, promising them overseas opportunities, while charging substantial fees. Gagandeep confessed to his involvement and admitted receiving a commission for facilitating these illicit travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025