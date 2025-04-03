Visa Fraud Unveiled: Haryana Agent's Arrest Ends Manhunt

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a Haryana-based agent involved in orchestrating fake visa schemes. The agent, identified as Gagandeep Singh, specialized in arranging counterfeit Poland visas for individuals attempting international travel, as confirmed by the authorities on Thursday.

Gagandeep Singh, a 36-year-old habitual offender from Kurukshetra, was linked to numerous visa fraud cases at the Delhi Airport. His arrest marks the culmination of an intensive manhunt following his absconding in 2021, after an associate's detention in the same case.

The investigation revealed that Gagandeep and his accomplice Kulvinder had duped passengers, promising them overseas opportunities, while charging substantial fees. Gagandeep confessed to his involvement and admitted receiving a commission for facilitating these illicit travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)