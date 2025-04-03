Supreme Court Upholds Firecracker Ban Amid Pollution Concerns
The Supreme Court upheld the ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, citing high pollution levels. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized that a large section of the population is vulnerable to pollution and reiterated the importance of a pollution-free environment as a constitutional right under Article 21.
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, upheld the ban on the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region, in light of the persistently alarming air pollution levels.
A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the plight of street workers who are heavily impacted by pollution, as not everyone can afford air purifiers.
The court underscored the constitutional right to a healthful environment, aligning it with Article 21. They refused to re-evaluate the ban on even 'green' firecrackers, citing a lack of evidence of minimal pollution impact.
