Left Menu

Arson Arrest: Man Sets Fire to Woman's Home in Mumbai

A man, identified as Vishal Udmale, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly setting fire to a woman's house after a dispute. The incident occurred in the Gorai area, involving an altercation with Lakshmi Prabhakar Bontala. Udmale faces charges of causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:22 IST
Arson Arrest: Man Sets Fire to Woman's Home in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended in Mumbai for allegedly committing arson by setting fire to a woman's house following a dispute. The incident unfolded in the Gorai area, with the accused, Vishal Udmale, pouring petrol on the door of Lakshmi Prabhakar Bontala's house before igniting it.

The altercation reportedly began after a heated exchange of words over a minor issue. Udmale, also known by the alias Junglee, allegedly attempted to attack Bontala with a stone after setting the fire.

The police have charged Udmale under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, accusing him of voluntarily causing hurt, insulting the woman's modesty, and criminal intimidation, according to the FIR filed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025