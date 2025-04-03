Arson Arrest: Man Sets Fire to Woman's Home in Mumbai
A man, identified as Vishal Udmale, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly setting fire to a woman's house after a dispute. The incident occurred in the Gorai area, involving an altercation with Lakshmi Prabhakar Bontala. Udmale faces charges of causing hurt and criminal intimidation.
- Country:
- India
A man was apprehended in Mumbai for allegedly committing arson by setting fire to a woman's house following a dispute. The incident unfolded in the Gorai area, with the accused, Vishal Udmale, pouring petrol on the door of Lakshmi Prabhakar Bontala's house before igniting it.
The altercation reportedly began after a heated exchange of words over a minor issue. Udmale, also known by the alias Junglee, allegedly attempted to attack Bontala with a stone after setting the fire.
The police have charged Udmale under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, accusing him of voluntarily causing hurt, insulting the woman's modesty, and criminal intimidation, according to the FIR filed by officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- arson
- fire
- crime
- women safety
- Vishal Udmale
- Lakshmi Bontala
- Gorai
- domestic dispute
- arrest