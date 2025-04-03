Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Telangana CM's Assembly Remarks

The Supreme Court expressed displeasure over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's assertion that there would be no bye-elections, urging restraint. This occurred amidst discussions on delayed decisions by the Telangana Assembly speaker regarding disqualification petitions against BRS MLAs who defected to Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:25 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Telangana CM's Assembly Remarks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced its criticism over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent assurance in the assembly that there would be no bye-elections forthcoming. The court anticipated a certain degree of restraint from the Chief Minister in his public statements.

The bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih questioned the lack of action for contempt against Reddy, referring to past comments he made criticizing the court's decision to grant bail to a rival political leader.

The Supreme Court's comments arose amid arguments relating to the alleged delay by the Telangana Assembly speaker in deciding on disqualification petitions concerning ten BRS MLAs who switched allegiance to the Congress. The verdict in this matter has been reserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025