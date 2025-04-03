Supreme Court Criticizes Telangana CM's Assembly Remarks
The Supreme Court expressed displeasure over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's assertion that there would be no bye-elections, urging restraint. This occurred amidst discussions on delayed decisions by the Telangana Assembly speaker regarding disqualification petitions against BRS MLAs who defected to Congress.
The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced its criticism over Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent assurance in the assembly that there would be no bye-elections forthcoming. The court anticipated a certain degree of restraint from the Chief Minister in his public statements.
The bench of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih questioned the lack of action for contempt against Reddy, referring to past comments he made criticizing the court's decision to grant bail to a rival political leader.
The Supreme Court's comments arose amid arguments relating to the alleged delay by the Telangana Assembly speaker in deciding on disqualification petitions concerning ten BRS MLAs who switched allegiance to the Congress. The verdict in this matter has been reserved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
