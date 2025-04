NATO Allies Boost Defense Budget for European Security

In response to growing threats from Russia, NATO has announced plans to significantly increase defense spending to bolster security across Europe. This was revealed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday.

Speaking at a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Baerbock highlighted the alliance's commitment to expanding European security. NATO partners are set to invest 800 billion euros ($888.32 billion) over the next four years in strengthening defenses across the continent.

These financial pledges aim to fortify the European pillar of security, ensuring a robust response to external threats and reinforcing the collective defense strategy of NATO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)