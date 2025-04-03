Blaze Ravages Delhi Police Yard: Investigation Underway
A fire erupted in Delhi's Nehru Place police malkhana, destroying some case properties. Six fire tenders responded swiftly to the afternoon blaze. The Delhi Fire Services have informed the police for further investigation, as more details are pending.
A fire broke out in the malkhana of a police yard in Delhi's Nehru Place on Thursday afternoon, causing significant damage to some case properties housed there, a fire official reported.
The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at 2:02 pm and immediately dispatched six fire tenders to the scene.
An official confirmed that the incident resulted in some of the case properties being burnt and assured that the police have been notified for a thorough investigation. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.
