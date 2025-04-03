Mass Exodus and Devastation: Rafah in Crisis

In what is described as one of the largest displacements of the conflict, hundreds of thousands of Gazans have sought refuge as Israeli troops press into the city of Rafah. The city's strategic location has become a focal point as Israel expands its declared 'security zone.'

Rafah is witnessing unprecedented devastation and loss as airstrikes continue to batter the area, claiming dozens of lives in just 24 hours, according to health officials. The chaos follows an Israeli push to reclaim territory lost in previous confrontations, leaving behind a trail of destruction and despair.

Residents, now forced to evacuate, fear permanent displacement as Israel imposes a strict blockade, exacerbating dire humanitarian conditions. The situation remains tense, with uncertainties over the region's future, amid ongoing demands for a resolution to end hostilities.

