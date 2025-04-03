Supreme Court Halts Development Next to University of Hyderabad
The Supreme Court has ordered a halt to all activities, except for tree protection, on land near the University of Hyderabad, citing 'very serious' concerns about tree felling. The Telangana Chief Secretary must explain the urgency behind these activities and confirm if an environmental impact assessment was conducted.
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that no activities, aside from tree protection, should proceed on the land adjacent to the University of Hyderabad. This directive was issued following an alarming report on tree felling in the area.
Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih highlighted the severe implications of tree cutting, which was presented in an interim report by the Telangana High Court registrar. The report described a disturbing scale of deforestation.
The bench demanded an explanation from Telangana's Chief Secretary about the urgency for development and whether an environmental impact assessment was acquired. The case is scheduled for a hearing on April 16.
