WTO Tackles Global Concerns Over U.S. Tariffs

The WTO's Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, confirmed on Thursday that the organization has received numerous inquiries regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies. The WTO will analyze the economic effects and address members' concerns while encouraging states to engage in discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:52 IST
The World Trade Organization (WTO) is addressing international concerns regarding the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to a letter obtained by Reuters, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stated that the organization has been inundated with inquiries from member states.

Okonjo-Iweala assured the ambassadors in her letter dated April 3 that the WTO Secretariat would conduct an economic analysis of the tariffs' effects. She encouraged members to discuss potential impacts among themselves as well.

The WTO, being a member-driven organization, is committed to answering these questions and facilitating dialogue among countries about the repercussions of the tariff decisions on global trade.

