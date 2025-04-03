WTO Tackles Global Concerns Over U.S. Tariffs

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is addressing international concerns regarding the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to a letter obtained by Reuters, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stated that the organization has been inundated with inquiries from member states.

Okonjo-Iweala assured the ambassadors in her letter dated April 3 that the WTO Secretariat would conduct an economic analysis of the tariffs' effects. She encouraged members to discuss potential impacts among themselves as well.

The WTO, being a member-driven organization, is committed to answering these questions and facilitating dialogue among countries about the repercussions of the tariff decisions on global trade.

