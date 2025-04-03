Amit Shah's Call for Peace Amid Manipur Crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized in the Lok Sabha that although Manipur's situation is mostly under control, it remains unsatisfactory due to the presence of displaced individuals in relief camps. Shah assured that the government is committed to restoring peace and that discussions on a rehabilitation package are ongoing.

President's rule, imposed after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid ethnic violence, has led to meetings with the Meiteis and the Kukis to diffuse tensions. Shah mentioned that the violence emerged from a reservation-related court decision and noted historical conflicts in the region.

The resolution confirming President's rule in Manipur was passed in Lok Sabha, with various political leaders urging peace and the formation of an elected government. The opposition expressed that ending violence and promoting inclusivity are essential for Manipur's future stability and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)