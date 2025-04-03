Delhi's Bold Crackdown: Transforming Drug Destruction into Community Action

On Thursday, the Delhi Police marked a significant milestone in their anti-narcotics campaign by incinerating 1,643 kg of seized drugs, valued at Rs 2,622 crore in the international market. The event took place at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and witnessed the presence of prominent figures including Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The destruction included vast quantities of narcotics: 529 kg of cannabis, 27 kg of charas, 11 kg of heroin, and 517 kg of cocaine, among others. Notably, this cocaine was seized from a multi-state operation in October 2024 following a case registered by the Special Cell.

As Delhi pushes towards being drug-free by 2027, coordinated efforts continue, with 41,395 kg of drugs already destroyed under the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. The Union Home Ministry's 'MANAS' portal, launched in January 2025, empowers citizens to report drug offenses anonymously, further bolstered by cash rewards for valuable information on trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)