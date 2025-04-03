Global Backlash: Nations React to Trump's New Tariff Policy

The global political landscape is heating up as governments grapple with President Donald Trump's decision to introduce a new baseline 10% tariff on goods. This policy has sparked an immediate wave of responses from international leaders and trade representatives, each strategizing their next moves in the unfolding trade dynamics.

The European Union, under President Ursula von der Leyen, is crafting a robust package of countermeasures, while China has voiced its strong opposition, promising retaliatory tariffs in defense of its interests. In Asia, Japan is also voicing its regret over the measures, actively seeking an exemption to avoid economic backlash.

Meanwhile, countries like Canada and Mexico are navigating this new terrain by leveraging existing agreements and negotiating positions. In South America, Brazil is exploring actions through the World Trade Organization to combat unilateral trade decisions, emphasizing a growing multilateral resistance to U.S. tariff strategies.

