Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Predicts No Fed Rate Cuts Amid Tariff Concerns

Morgan Stanley anticipates no U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts this year due to inflation concerns from Trump's tariffs. Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all U.S. imports plus higher duties on select countries. Previously, a June rate cut of 25 basis points was expected by Morgan Stanley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:23 IST
Morgan Stanley Predicts No Fed Rate Cuts Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley has revised its forecast regarding the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy for 2023, now projecting that the Fed will hold off on any rate cuts this year. The change comes in response to concerns about potentially elevated inflation following President Trump's imposition of new tariffs.

On Wednesday, President Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports to the United States. Additionally, he set higher duties on imports from several other countries, which has led to concerns about rising inflation impacting U.S. economic conditions.

Initially, the Wall Street brokerage had anticipated a 25 basis point rate cut from the Federal Reserve in June. However, given the recent developments, Morgan Stanley now believes that inflation pressures from the tariffs will prevent rate reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025