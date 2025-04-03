Power Struggle: AAP Challenges Delhi's Electricity Management

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a critique against the BJP-led administration in Delhi, accusing them of botching the city's power management. According to AAP, residents have faced ongoing, unplanned power outages since the current government took office.

Senior leader Jasmine Shah, speaking at a press conference, presented data sourced from the Delhi State Load Dispatch Centre. He claimed that the government's narrative of 'planned shutdowns' was misleading, stating that Delhi's power distribution system had deteriorated drastically since February, creating an unprecedented crisis for its inhabitants.

Instances of power disruptions, ranging from half an hour to over three hours, were reportedly widespread, impacting areas from Sadar Bazar to Safdarjung Enclave, as well as major sites like Indira Gandhi International Airport. AAP has called for a formal response from the government, questioning their accountability in light of alleged governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)