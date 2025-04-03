Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate

The Waqf amendment bill has raised alarms among opposition members in Rajya Sabha, particularly for its perceived impact on Muslims. Critics like RJD's Manoj Jha and others argue the bill promotes exclusion and challenges India's secular fabric by proposing to alienate the Muslim community from mainstream governance.

Updated: 03-04-2025 18:47 IST
Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate
The Waqf amendment bill has stirred significant controversy in the Rajya Sabha, with politicians like RJD's Manoj Jha questioning its intent and potential ramifications. Jha implored the government to reconsider the bill, suggesting it could further alienate Muslims and upset India's secular equilibrium.

Participation in the bill debate brought diverse voices, including CPI (M)'s John Brittas and DMK's Tiruchi Siva, who each highlighted the bill's perceived unconstitutionality. The critics argue that the legislation serves to differentiate communities rather than unify them, creating further divisions by imposing non-Muslim administration on Islamic religious properties.

Further comments from politicians across different parties, including AAP's Sanjay Singh and YSRCP's Y V Subba Reddy, echoed these sentiments. They contend the bill endangers the secular and equal ethos of the Indian Constitution, perpetuating marginalization and insecurity among Muslims, risking broader religious tensions.

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

