Global Diplomatic Events Unfold in April: A Comprehensive Calendar

April is packed with global diplomatic and political activities, as highlighted by a comprehensive calendar featuring state visits, EU meetings, and pivotal international summits.

Key figures participating include leaders from Germany, India, Russia, and the EU, discussing themes from security to economic collaboration. Additionally, significant anniversaries and observances punctuate the month, emphasizing world events like World Health Day and Earth Day.

The month commences with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz meeting Jordan's King Abdullah and extends to various EU gatherings, showcasing the interconnected nature of today's geopolitical landscape.

