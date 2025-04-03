Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Police's Triumph in the Anti-Drug Battle

The Arunachal Pradesh Police recently held a ceremony to honor the crucial efforts of its officers in the fight against drugs. Operation Dawn, initiated in November 2023, has led to numerous arrests and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics, highlighting the ongoing commitment to public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:07 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Police's Triumph in the Anti-Drug Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh Police organized a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the exemplary service of its personnel, highlighting their crucial contributions to the ongoing anti-drug campaign. Home Minister Mama Natung praised the officers for their relentless dedication to public safety and combatting drug-related crimes.

The event, held at the Police headquarters, recognized officers for their roles in the war on drugs and in counter-insurgency operations against underground elements. The war on drugs remains a chief priority for the state's law enforcement efforts, as noted by a departmental statement.

Launched on November 8, 2023, Operation Dawn has achieved a substantial impact, resulting in 354 registered cases, 534 arrests, and the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics, valued at Rs 38 crore. Since 2019, police efforts have led to 1,452 case registrations and 2,619 arrests, with a total seizure of 18,600 kg of psychotropic substances, valued at Rs 75 crore. Authorities have also obliterated vast acreages of illicit poppy and cannabis crops.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police remain committed to achieving a drug-free, crime-free state, aided by strong government and public support. The department expressed its sincere appreciation for the dedication and courage of its officers, reiterating its commitment to justice and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025