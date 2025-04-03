Arunachal Pradesh Police's Triumph in the Anti-Drug Battle

The Arunachal Pradesh Police organized a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the exemplary service of its personnel, highlighting their crucial contributions to the ongoing anti-drug campaign. Home Minister Mama Natung praised the officers for their relentless dedication to public safety and combatting drug-related crimes.

The event, held at the Police headquarters, recognized officers for their roles in the war on drugs and in counter-insurgency operations against underground elements. The war on drugs remains a chief priority for the state's law enforcement efforts, as noted by a departmental statement.

Launched on November 8, 2023, Operation Dawn has achieved a substantial impact, resulting in 354 registered cases, 534 arrests, and the seizure of 9,557 kg of narcotics, valued at Rs 38 crore. Since 2019, police efforts have led to 1,452 case registrations and 2,619 arrests, with a total seizure of 18,600 kg of psychotropic substances, valued at Rs 75 crore. Authorities have also obliterated vast acreages of illicit poppy and cannabis crops.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police remain committed to achieving a drug-free, crime-free state, aided by strong government and public support. The department expressed its sincere appreciation for the dedication and courage of its officers, reiterating its commitment to justice and public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)