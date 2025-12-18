Left Menu

Major Liquor Seizure: 25,440 Bottles Confiscated on NH-39

Police in Jharkhand's Garhwa district intercepted a truck carrying illegal foreign liquor valued at Rs 1 crore. Acting on a tip-off, they seized 25,440 bottles intended for Bihar. The driver from Rajasthan was arrested, and an FIR was filed at Meral police station.

In a significant operation, law enforcement officials in Jharkhand's Garhwa district intercepted a container truck on Thursday carrying a massive illegal consignment of foreign liquor. The truck, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was headed towards Bihar.

Authorities, acting on an informed tip-off, conducted a routine check near a hotel on National Highway-39 under the jurisdiction of the Meral police station, where they seized a total of 25,440 bottles packed in 1,080 cases.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar confirmed the confiscation, noting that the liquor was en route from Chandigarh to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The driver, hailing from Rajasthan's Barmer district, has been apprehended, and an FIR has been filed related to the illegal transport.

