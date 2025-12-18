Major Liquor Seizure: 25,440 Bottles Confiscated on NH-39

In a significant operation, law enforcement officials in Jharkhand's Garhwa district intercepted a container truck on Thursday carrying a massive illegal consignment of foreign liquor. The truck, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, was headed towards Bihar.

Authorities, acting on an informed tip-off, conducted a routine check near a hotel on National Highway-39 under the jurisdiction of the Meral police station, where they seized a total of 25,440 bottles packed in 1,080 cases.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Neeraj Kumar confirmed the confiscation, noting that the liquor was en route from Chandigarh to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. The driver, hailing from Rajasthan's Barmer district, has been apprehended, and an FIR has been filed related to the illegal transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)