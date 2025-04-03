Karnataka Pioneers with Gig Workers’ Welfare Board

The Karnataka government has announced the formation of a Gig Workers' Welfare Board, as disclosed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office. The decision emerged after a conversation between Siddaramaiah and Congress figure Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) detailed that Rahul Gandhi inquired about the progress of the Gig Workers' Welfare Act, which he committed to during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and election campaign. The initiative is set to levy a five percent cess on companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Uber to supplement state funding for gig workers' welfare schemes.

A bill covering all facets of gig workers' welfare is in preparation for cabinet approval. The government hosted three worker representatives, who praised the proactive step towards enhancing working conditions. State ministers, including Santosh Lad, highlighted the Labour department's support and Rahul Gandhi's endorsement of a prompt implementation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)