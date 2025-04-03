Left Menu

Karnataka Pioneers with Gig Workers’ Welfare Board

The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, plans to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board following discussions with Rahul Gandhi. The initiative involves a five percent cess from companies like Amazon and Uber to fund welfare schemes, supported by state contributions. A comprehensive bill awaits cabinet approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:56 IST
Karnataka Pioneers with Gig Workers’ Welfare Board
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has announced the formation of a Gig Workers' Welfare Board, as disclosed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office. The decision emerged after a conversation between Siddaramaiah and Congress figure Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) detailed that Rahul Gandhi inquired about the progress of the Gig Workers' Welfare Act, which he committed to during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and election campaign. The initiative is set to levy a five percent cess on companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Uber to supplement state funding for gig workers' welfare schemes.

A bill covering all facets of gig workers' welfare is in preparation for cabinet approval. The government hosted three worker representatives, who praised the proactive step towards enhancing working conditions. State ministers, including Santosh Lad, highlighted the Labour department's support and Rahul Gandhi's endorsement of a prompt implementation strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025