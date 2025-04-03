Debate Over Military Command Restructuring Heats Up

In a recent Senate testimony, U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli expressed concerns over the potential merging of military commands in Europe and Africa. He described the task as a 'stretch,' outlining the significant challenges it would pose by adding responsibilities for 50 more countries.

The initiative, part of a broader restructuring plan by the Pentagon, aims to streamline operations by reducing the numbers of high-ranking generals employed. However, it has met with apprehension from U.S. lawmakers worried about the implications of such global command shifts.

Cavoli's testimony underscored the complexity of managing such a vast geopolitical landscape, emphasizing the logistical and strategic difficulties of overseeing military operations across continents.

