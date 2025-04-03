Left Menu

Muslim Concerns Rise: Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Debate

Muzibulla Khan, representing the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), raised concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, citing worries among the Muslim community. Despite the bill's debated provisions, BJD leader Sasmit Patra emphasized the party's commitment to voting freely without issuing a whip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Muzibulla Khan of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) voiced strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, highlighting widespread concern within the Muslim community.

Despite the opposition, BJD's Rajya Sabha leader Sasmit Patra stated the party's decision to allow members to vote according to their own conscience, avoiding party-imposed directives.

Khan's remarks focused on the proposed mandatory involvement of non-Muslims in the management committee, fearing this undermines the 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas' slogan of the Narendra Modi government. The debate underscores the need for reassurance of equal citizenship for Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

