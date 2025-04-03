Left Menu

Christian Community Threatens Protest Over Unresolved Attack on Priests

The Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh has vowed to protest following an unresolved attack on two priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly by right-wing activists. The incident, which occurred in front of police, has sparked outrage among Christians and calls for action to protect religious freedom.

The Christian organization Rashtriya Isai Mahasangh (RIM) has issued an ultimatum, threatening a large-scale protest if authorities fail to take action against right-wing activists accused of attacking priests in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The attack on prominent educationist and priest Davis George, along with Father George Thomas, occurred at the Ranjhi police station. Despite three days passing since the incident, no formal charges have been filed.

RIM, backed by over 500 Christian protesters, is demanding intervention from the national government to uphold constitutional rights, amid mounting tensions and viral content highlighting the issue on social media platforms.

