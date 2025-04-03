India Champions Collective Leadership for Advancing Global Climate Action at BRICS Meeting

At the 11th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting held in Brasilia, Brazil, India vocally advocated for a collective leadership approach to addressing global climate challenges and advancing the 2030 Climate Agenda. The Indian delegation, led by Sh. Amandeep Garg, Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), emphasized the need for joint action among BRICS countries to accelerate climate action, environmental cooperation, and sustainable development.

Advancing Environmental Cooperation in Session I

During the first session titled "Advancing Environmental Cooperation amongst BRICS towards Sustainable Development and a Just Transition for All," India underscored BRICS’ critical role in shaping global sustainability and climate action. With BRICS nations collectively accounting for 47% of the global population and contributing 36% of the world’s GDP (PPP), India stressed the group’s responsibility in leading global efforts to tackle climate change and promote sustainable development.

India reaffirmed the principles outlined in the New Delhi Statement from the 7th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in 2021, advocating for a comprehensive approach to climate action that integrates adaptation, mitigation, and means of implementation. A key emphasis was placed on ensuring equitable carbon budget utilization, which balances the need for climate action with the developmental priorities of emerging economies. India called for a balanced transition that ensures the growth of developing nations while fostering sustainability across all sectors.

A pivotal topic of discussion was the Baku to Belem Roadmap, which aims to mobilize USD 1.3 trillion in climate finance to support the achievement of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). India urged BRICS partners to strengthen existing climate financing mechanisms and scale up investments to meet global sustainability commitments. This push for climate finance was particularly timely as the world grapples with the growing financial gap in meeting climate targets.

On energy security, India reiterated the commitments made in the BRICS New Delhi Declaration (2021), which advocates for a diversified energy mix. This includes the promotion of clean energy sources such as solar, hydrogen, and nuclear, alongside fossil fuels as part of a sustainable transition. India also highlighted its Green Grids Initiative – One Sun, One World, One Grid, launched under the auspices of the International Solar Alliance. This groundbreaking initiative aims to integrate global renewable energy systems, promoting clean energy access worldwide.

India emphasized the importance of resource efficiency and the circular economy as vital drivers for achieving long-term sustainability. Highlighting the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition, launched under the G20, India showcased the need for collaborative global corporate partnerships in sustainable resource management. Such initiatives play a crucial role in ensuring a more sustainable future for all nations, particularly in the face of escalating environmental challenges.

India concluded its statement with a call for a Just Transition that acknowledges the diverse economic realities of each nation. The country stressed that the provision of adequate means of implementation in terms of finance, technology, and capacity-building is critical to ensuring that no nation or community is left behind in the transition to a greener future.

Collective Leadership for Climate Action in Session II

In the second session titled "Collective Leadership for Climate and the 2030 Agenda," India underscored the importance of expanding BRICS from five to eleven members, which would enhance its collective leadership role in global climate governance. India pointed out that the environmental challenges faced by BRICS nations, including desertification, pollution, and biodiversity loss, require coordinated action and shared responsibility.

India reiterated its support for fair and equitable climate action, highlighting the need for continued collaboration among BRICS nations at multilateral forums such as the UNFCCC, UNCCD, CBD, and UNEA. The country reinforced the importance of the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), which forms the basis for climate negotiations and ensures that nations with greater capacities lead in addressing climate challenges.

The Indian delegation also highlighted BRICS’ leadership in environmental sustainability, particularly through flagship initiatives such as the Partnership for Urban Environmental Sustainability, the Clean Rivers Programme, and Sustainable Urban Management. These initiatives have played an instrumental role in advancing sustainable development within BRICS countries. India called for further cooperation on issues such as marine plastic pollution, air quality improvement, and resource efficiency, which are critical for achieving sustainable outcomes at the global level.

Bridging the Climate Finance Gap

A significant portion of the discussion focused on the urgent need for greater climate finance. India emphasized that developed nations must fulfill their financial commitments made under the Paris Agreement. In particular, the proposed USD 300 billion per year by 2035 for the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance falls significantly short of the estimated USD 1.3 trillion needed to effectively combat climate change. This gap must be addressed if global climate goals are to be met, particularly as countries in the Global South face the brunt of climate impacts.

India pointed to the upcoming COP30 summit in Brazil as a crucial milestone for advancing global adaptation and resilience efforts. As the world approaches COP30, it becomes ever more urgent to bridge the climate finance gap and ensure that developing countries have the necessary resources to implement their climate plans effectively.

Leadership in Wildlife Conservation and Global Alliances

In addition to addressing climate change, India took the opportunity to emphasize its leadership role in wildlife conservation and biodiversity preservation. India shared details about the International Big Cat Alliance, a global initiative aimed at the conservation of big cat species worldwide. This initiative underscores India’s ongoing commitment to global biodiversity preservation, a key component of the broader climate agenda.

India also encouraged BRICS nations to join international sustainability initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Leadership Group for Industry Transition, and the Global Biofuel Alliance. These initiatives provide platforms for countries to collaborate on advancing clean energy solutions, promoting sustainability in industrial practices, and accelerating climate action on a global scale.

Commitment to a Greener Future

As the 11th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting concluded, India reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with its BRICS partners to drive transformative change in climate action and sustainable development. The Indian delegation expressed gratitude to Brazil for hosting the meeting and emphasized the importance of continued engagement to foster a greener, more resilient future for all nations.

India’s advocacy for a collective leadership approach at the BRICS forum highlights its vision for a just and inclusive transition to a sustainable future, one that respects the unique economic realities of each nation while prioritizing global climate goals. As the world grapples with escalating environmental crises, India’s call for united, equitable action presents a hopeful path forward for the global community in addressing the challenges of climate change and sustainable development.