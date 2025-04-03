Restoring Punjab's Glory: A New Era of Development

In a bold address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his government is on a mission to restore the state's glory after rectifying issues left by previous administrations. Speaking at the inauguration of the World Skill Campus of Excellence, Mann emphasized the need for comprehensive development.

Mann criticized past governments for their regressive policies and allowing detrimental elements like the drug mafia to thrive. Under his leadership, the state government has initiated numerous projects to propel growth, fulfilling promises and surpassing expectations.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant achievements, including closing 17 toll plazas and reviving nearly 16,000 water courses, ensuring water reaches even the remotest areas. Mann's focus remains on sustainable development and prosperity for Punjab's citizens.

