Restoring Punjab's Glory: A New Era of Development

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the World Skill Campus of Excellence inauguration, highlighting the state's development strides under his leadership. He criticized previous regimes for their regressive policies, causing industrial stagnation and other issues. The current government focuses on holistic growth, fulfilling promises and improving infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:32 IST
In a bold address, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that his government is on a mission to restore the state's glory after rectifying issues left by previous administrations. Speaking at the inauguration of the World Skill Campus of Excellence, Mann emphasized the need for comprehensive development.

Mann criticized past governments for their regressive policies and allowing detrimental elements like the drug mafia to thrive. Under his leadership, the state government has initiated numerous projects to propel growth, fulfilling promises and surpassing expectations.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant achievements, including closing 17 toll plazas and reviving nearly 16,000 water courses, ensuring water reaches even the remotest areas. Mann's focus remains on sustainable development and prosperity for Punjab's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

