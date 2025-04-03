SA’s G20 Presidency Focuses on Global Cooperation, Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) is gaining momentum in addressing global challenges with a focus on collaboration, inclusiveness, and multilateralism, according to the country’s G20 Sherpa, Zane Dangor. As the personal representative of South Africa’s leadership to the G20, Dangor’s efforts to steer the global body toward practical solutions have been rooted in the concept of Ubuntu—an African philosophy that emphasizes interconnectedness, solidarity, and shared prosperity.

Dangor, also the Director-General for International Relations and Cooperation, chaired the second virtual meeting of the G20 Sherpas on Thursday in Pretoria. Sherpas play a vital role in facilitating negotiations and ensuring the advancement of key issues prior to the official G20 summits. During his address, Dangor underscored the importance of G20’s partnership with international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), to address global crises and secure long-term solutions for the international community.

“We believe this is important, and that the G20 must work closely with the UN and other multilateral institutions to mitigate these challenges and develop practical solutions for everyone,” Dangor said. “We are committed to ensuring that our efforts are not only inclusive but meaningful, with a shared purpose of tackling pressing issues.”

The G20 Sherpa meeting, which concluded on Friday, sought to evaluate the progress of working groups, strengthen collaborative efforts, and align priorities with South Africa’s broader vision of sustainable development. Dangor highlighted the importance of constructive engagement from all G20 members, invited guests, and international organizations. South Africa’s Presidency is particularly focused on addressing sustainable development, climate action, and economic challenges faced by low-income countries.

The concept of Ubuntu, a central theme of South Africa’s leadership at the G20, has been a guiding principle throughout the discussions. Dangor emphasized that Ubuntu not only represents South Africa’s culture of inclusiveness but also reflects a broader African value of unity and collective action. "We must express our appreciation in the way you’ve embraced the spirit of Ubuntu," Dangor remarked during the meeting's opening session. "It underpins our commitment to solidarity in addressing common global challenges and achieving shared prosperity."

In the context of the G20, Ubuntu is seen as a call for the equitable distribution of resources, the reduction of inequality, and a focus on the welfare of all nations, especially those from developing regions. Dangor reinforced that the focus on inclusivity within the G20 is vital for addressing both global crises, such as climate change and economic instability, and more localized concerns, such as gender equality and healthcare access.

At the meeting, Dangor also revealed that 15 G20 working groups had already conducted their first meetings, covering a broad array of topics including education, women’s empowerment, disaster risk management, environment, culture, health, anti-corruption efforts, and tourism. These working groups, made up of representatives from member countries’ Ministries, will continue to refine their proposals and engage in further deliberations on technical issues. Dangor called for deeper reflection and input from member nations to ensure that these discussions ultimately lead to practical and actionable outcomes.

Furthermore, South Africa’s Presidency has garnered strong support from the G20 Foreign Ministers, who gathered in February this year to discuss the direction of South Africa’s priorities. They voiced their backing for initiatives focused on debt sustainability for low-income countries and long-term sustainable development, particularly as the world grapples with the aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising global tensions.

The Foreign Ministers also endorsed South Africa’s strategy of developing in-depth discussions on geopolitical issues through ministerial and leadership channels. Dangor stated that following the example set by Brazil during its G20 Presidency, South Africa aims to maintain a delicate balance between diplomatic dialogue on political matters and technical discussions on pressing issues, allowing both to inform and guide one another.

Despite the complexity of the global challenges at hand, Dangor remains optimistic about the prospects of meaningful progress. However, he acknowledged that achieving South Africa's goals will require continued support and collaboration from key G20 members and international organizations.

To further this collaboration, Dangor announced that the next meeting of the G20 Sherpas will take place from June 26 to 28, 2025, at Sun City Resort in the North West province of South Africa. This will be an in-person gathering designed to continue and deepen the discussions on the many important issues facing the international community.

The meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment in South Africa’s G20 Presidency, as it aims to secure actionable commitments from all G20 members on critical global issues and further solidify the country’s leadership in fostering a multilateral and inclusive approach to global governance. As South Africa prepares for this next phase, its presidency continues to emphasize the shared responsibility of all nations in addressing the most pressing challenges of the 21st century.

South Africa’s leadership in the G20 not only marks a significant milestone for the nation but also offers an opportunity for greater international solidarity, collaboration, and progress in confronting the complex global challenges that lie ahead.