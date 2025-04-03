Adityanath Spearheads Varanasi Preparations for Modi's Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a vital review meeting in Varanasi, focusing on preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit. The meeting underscored the necessity of ensuring all scheduled projects were ready for inauguration.

Adityanath addressed the land subsidence issue at Namo Ghat, instructing for urgent repair work. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for the beautification of the Varuna Riverfront, which is part of the broader development plan for the city.

Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma detailed the development projects while Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal provided insights into the police's security arrangements. This collaboration aims to ensure a seamless and secure visit for the Prime Minister.

